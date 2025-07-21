Catholic World News

Irish diocese confirms removal of disgraced bishop’s remains from cathedral

July 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Galway has confirmed that the remains of Bishop Eamonn Casey have been removed from the crypt of the city’s cathedral and re-interred at another location with the cooperation of the bishop’s family.

Bishop Casey resigned in 1992 after disclosure of his affair with an American woman. After his death in 2017, new complaints of sexual abuse emerged, as well as reports of misuse of church funds.

Last year the Galway diocese acknowledged that the late bishop’s tomb in the cathedral had become a focus of controversy, but called for “appropriate reflection and consultation” before taking action. Eventually the bishop’s remains were turned over to his family, which requested that his final burial place not be made public.

