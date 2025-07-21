Catholic World News

Palestinian President Abbas talks with Pontiff

July 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV spoke on July 21 with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who called to discuss the continuing warfare in Gaza.

The Vatican reported that Pope Leo had renewed his call for respect for international humanitarian standards, particularly emphasizing the obligation of armed forces to protect civilians and sacred sites and “the prohibition of the indiscriminate use of force and of the forced transfer of the population.”

The Pope also stressed the urgency of allowing for the prompt delivery of humanitarian aid to the victims of warfare.

