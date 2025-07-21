Catholic World News

Papal condolences for Iraqi fire victims

July 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, has sent a telegram in the Holy Father’s name for the victims of a shopping mall fire in Kut, Iraq.

Cardinal Parolin wrote that Pope Leo “commends the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of the Almighty, and offers his prayers for the emergency personnel who continue to provide assistance.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

