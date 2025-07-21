Catholic World News

Vatican dicastery publishes document on food security

July 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development has published a 16-page document, “Seeds of Hope: The Church at the Service of Food Security: Good Practices.”

“Pope Francis denounced one of the most serious contradictions of contemporary societies: while a part of humanity lives in abundance, another part continues to suffer from a lack of or an inadequate access to water and food that qualitatively and quantitatively meets their needs, as a violation of the intrinsic dignity of the human person and his or her fundamental rights,” the dicastery stated.

This Magisterial statement, while underscoring the Church’s enduring commitment to addressing hunger, makes clear that overcoming the unjust differences between poverty and wealth is seen as a moral imperative rooted in the Gospel, not simply as a social or economic issue.

“It is necessary to ensure, on the one hand, that the rights of agricultural workers are fully respected and promoted and that the full participation of local communities is involved and, on the other hand, that food is produced with respect for creation, our common home, with special attention to the preservation of biodiversity,” the dicastery added.

