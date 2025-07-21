Catholic World News

Vatican consultor pays tribute to Blessed Carlo Acutis

July 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A theological consultor to the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints discussed the significance of the upcoming canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis 1991-2006). Father Arturo Elberti, SJ, also recalled visiting Acutis’s Jesuit high school before the young man’s death; a priest there described him as a “spiritually committed boy with a sunny disposition.”

“Throughout his life, he discovered a singular Person very early on: Jesus Christ, and as he grew older, he fell deeply in love with Him,” Father Elberti wrote. “From an early age, his encounter with the Lord changed his life. Carlo found in Him his Friend, his Teacher, his Savior, the very Reason for his existence.”

Stating that Pope Francis “strongly desired” the canonization, Father Elberti said that Blessed Acutis “not only attended Eucharistic celebrations and adoration, but also drew strength from them to bear witness to the Gospel, the central focus of his young life. Witnesses highlighted the cornerstones of his faith: his love for the Eucharist, the sacraments, the Virgin Mary, and his witness and fidelity to Catholic doctrine.”

