‘You are not forgotten,’ Jerusalem cardinal preaches at Gaza parish

July 21, 2025

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem celebrated Sunday Mass at Gaza’s Catholic parish on July 20, three days after an Israeli strike on the parish left three dead and ten injured.

“You are not forgotten,” Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, preached. “You are in the hearts of all Churches and Christians of the world. When I get back to Jerusalem, I can assure you that we will do all what is possible to stop this senseless war. We will work on it, and in the end, we will succeed.”

Reflecting on the Gospel reading on Saints Mary and Martha (Luke 10:38-42), he continued:

The love of God in us should determine what we have to do. We have to listen to God first, and if we listen to Him we will do all what is necessary, but with the right attitude. And this will open us to create relations, to expand our love, because the first thing we need in Gaza and in the Holy Land and everywhere, is not that much to solve all the problems, to do all kind of things (impossible to do), but how to give expression to the love in us.

“I want to thank you for your example,” he added. “Remain united in Jesus. All the world is looking at you. Remain the light here in Gaza, not just for you and for Gaza, but for all of us. May the Lord bless all of you.”

Two days earlier, on July 18, Cardinal Pizzaballa and the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem visited the parish.

“At the request of the Latin Patriarchate, and in coordination with humanitarian partners, access was secured for the delivery of essential assistance not only to the Christian Community but also to as many families as possible,” the Latin Patriarchate said in a statement. “This includes hundreds of tons of food supplies as well as first aid kits and urgently needed medical equipment. In addition, the Patriarchate ensured the evacuation of individuals injured in the attack to medical institutions outside Gaza where they will receive care.”

As he entered Gaza, Pope Leo XIV called Cardinal Pizzaballa to “express his closeness, care, prayer, support, and desire to do everything possible to achieve not only a ceasefire but also an end to this tragedy.”

““Pope Leo repeatedly stated that it is time to stop this slaughter, that what has happened is unjustifiable, and that we must ensure there are no more victims,” the Latin Patriarch said.

