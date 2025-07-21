Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman: Hamas attack on Israel cannot justify mass killing of Gaza’s civilians

July 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Following the Israeli military attack on Gaza’s sole Catholic parish, a Vatican spokesman denounced earlier Israeli attacks on a Greek Orthodox church and mosques in Gaza.

“All innocent victims cry out for vengeance in the sight of God, every life is sacred, and Christians of every denomination in Gaza share in all things the fate of their people, the martyred Palestinian people,” said Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication.

“The inhumane massacre against Israel perpetrated by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023, was condemned by the Holy See with unambiguous words,” he continued. “However, that inhuman massacre—to the detriment of so many innocent civilians—cannot justify 60,000 dead and cities razed to the ground.”

“It is time for the international community to finally regain the courage to intervene with all the tools that the law makes available: to silence weapons, to stop the massacres, and to put an end to power games whose price is paid by thousands of innocent victims,” he concluded.

