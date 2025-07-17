Catholic World News

Venerable Belgian Catholic university discontinues Mass to open academic year

July 17, 2025

La Croix

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic University of Louvain has announced that the traditional Mass scheduled to mark the opening of its academic year will not be held in September 2025, as the school observes its 600th anniversary.

Father Eric Mattheeuws, the head chaplain at the university, explained that few students or faculty members had been attending the opening Mass, and reported “dissatisfaction with this back-to-school Mass for some time.”

The university will schedule a Liturgy of the Word service to replace the Mass.

