Vatican official jailed for child pornography returns to work in Secretariat of State

July 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican diplomat who completed a five-year prison sentence for child pornography returned to work in the Secretariat of State and is listed as an official there in the new edition of the Annuario Pontificio.

Father Carlo Alberto Capella, an Italian priest who worked in the nunciature in Washington, was sentenced by a Vatican court in 2018 and released in 2023.

His return to work at the Vatican following his release “was clearly presented as an act of mercy,” an official of the Secretariat of State told The Pillar. “The intention was that this man, who had not been laicized but clearly could not return to his diocese or serve in a parish, could collaborate in the office, and remain in the Vatican where he is effectively secluded, but without a formal office.”

