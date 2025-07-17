Catholic World News

Chilean cardinal calls on presidential candidates to respect human dignity, eschew violence

July 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Fernando Chomalí Garib of Santiago, Chile, called upon presidential candidates in the November general election to “respect the dignity of their opponents” and “never to use violence, in any form, as a political method.”

The prelate also urged candidates to “be an example of civic culture, generosity, and mutual respect for young people” and to “promote ideas, not hatred.”

The South American nation of 18.7 million (map) is 87% Christian (61% Catholic).

