Catholic World News

Federal appeals court upholds West Virginia law against abortion

July 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: A federal appeals court upheld the constitutionality of West Viriginia’s Unborn Child Protection Act, which protects most of the state’s unborn children from being killed by abortion.

GenBioPro, which manufactures the abortion drug mifepristone, filed suit against the law.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu17 July
Ordinary Time

Thursday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Thursday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

The Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Alexis (early 5th c.), "Man of God." He was an Eastern saint whose veneration was transplanted from the Byzantine empire to Rome, whence it spread rapidly throughout western Christendom. Together with the name and veneration of the Saint, his legend was made…

Learn more about this day.

July Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: