Catholic World News

Federal appeals court upholds West Virginia law against abortion

July 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: A federal appeals court upheld the constitutionality of West Viriginia’s Unborn Child Protection Act, which protects most of the state’s unborn children from being killed by abortion.

GenBioPro, which manufactures the abortion drug mifepristone, filed suit against the law.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!