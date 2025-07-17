Catholic World News

USCCB issues 25-page report on Laudato Si’ activities

July 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Secretariat of Justice and Peace has published a 25-page report, “Summary of Activities of the U.S. Church in Response to Laudato Si’.”

The report, released July 11, discusses the activities of the USCCB, the Catholic Climate Covenant, Catholic Relief Services, and other Catholic organizations in response to Pope Francis’s 2015 encyclical letter on care for our common home.

