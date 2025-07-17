Catholic World News

Support pro-family policies along with gender equality, Vatican diplomat says at UN

July 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN forum on gender equality, a Vatican diplomat said that gender equality “is rooted in the equal God-given dignity of every man and woman” and called for “conditions that enable the integral development of women and girls, including access to quality education and healthcare, and decent work and participation in every sphere of life.”

“At the same time, the roles that women and men play within families and communities must be protected,” said Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations. “All too often, the international community’s development efforts treat gender equality primarily as a matter of individual autonomy, detached from relationships and responsibilities.”

The prelate added:

It is crucial to emphasize the relational understanding of the human person, valuing the complementarity of women and men and affirming the family as a place of relationships. Policies that support and protect families, motherhood, and maternity, need to be implemented alongside the promotion of equality between women and men.

