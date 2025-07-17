Catholic World News

‘It is always possible to come together’: papal message to charity soccer match

July 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV sent a four-minute video message to “Partita del Cuore” [Match of the Heart], a charity soccer match to raise funds to assist sick children.

“It is still possible, it is always possible, to come together, even in a time of divisions, falling bombs, and war,” Pope Leo said. “It is necessary to create the opportunities to do this.”

The Pope said he was “reminded of another game, the one told in a film, Joyeux Noël, and in a song by Paul McCartney, played on December 25, 1914, by some soldiers (German, French and English) in the so-called Christmas truce, near the town of Ypres, in Belgium.”

