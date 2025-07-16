Catholic World News

Pope sends food aid to stricken Ukrainian communities

July 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has rushed food aid to the people of two Ukrainian communities—the town of Staryl Saltiv and the city of Shevchenkove—that have been devastated by bombing.

The aid was delivered through the Dicastery for the Service of Charity. Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the head of that dicastery, said: “The Holy Father asked me to do it as quickly as possible.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

