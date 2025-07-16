Catholic World News

Poland asks Vatican to rebuke bishops for anti-immigrant statements

July 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on Notes from Poland

CWN Editor's Note: Poland’s ambassador to the Holy See, Adam Kwiatkowski, has asked the Vatican to rebuke two bishops for making “harmful and misleading” comments about the Polish government’s attitude toward immigrants.

Bishop Wieslaw Mering, the retired leader of the Wlocławek diocese, had charged that “our borders are threatened from both the west and the east,” while the government is “ruled by political gangsters.” Bishop Antoni Diugosz, a retired auxiliary of Czestochowa, said that “the Islamization of Europe has been progressing through mass immigration.”

The Polish foreign ministry said that the two retired bishops were “slandering the government” and “indicating clear support for nationalist groups.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!