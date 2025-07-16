Catholic World News

Cardinal Tobin, Greek Orthodox archbishop lead joint pilgrimage to Rome, Turkey

July 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Tobin, CSSR, of Newark and Greek Orthodox Archbishop Elpidophoros of America are leading a joint pilgrimage “From Rome to New Rome.”

Fifty Catholic and Eastern Orthodox pilgrims are visiting Rome, Constantinople, and Nicaea.

