Organization assesses religious liberty by state; Florida ranks #1

July 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In its newly released Religious Liberty in the States Index, the First Liberty Institute found that Florida, Montana, and Illinois afford the greatest legal protection for the free exercise of religion. West Virginia ranks #50.

