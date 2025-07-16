Catholic World News

Chinese archbishop calls for end of wedding dowries

July 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Meng Ningyou of Taiyuan called upon Christian couples to reject the traditional Chinese custom of the wedding dowry.

Fides, the news agency of the Pontifical Mission Societies, explained that “the practice of dowry—the assets in the form of money, real estate, jewelry, or cars that families of origin must provide to future spouses at the time of marriage—continues to be a burden for young future spouses and their families of origin, causing the union to break up for many young couples.”

