‘Every human life is sacred,’ Vatican diplomat says during UN forum on health care

July 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN forum on health care, a Vatican diplomat called for “special attention to be paid to the most vulnerable members of the human family, including the unborn, children, the elderly, persons with disabilities, migrants and those living in conflict-affected areas.”

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, spoke of “the fundamental truth that every human life is sacred and worthy of care from conception to natural death.”

“Therefore, any approach that undermines human dignity or denies care based on perceived utility or cost must be rejected,” he continued. “Instead, there must be a commitment to health and wellbeing by protecting and serving those most at risk of being forgotten.”

