Philippine cardinal criticizes government for fueling online gambling addiction

July 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan, the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), criticized the nation’s government for facilitating online gambling.

“We fail to see the real culprit: a government that grants licenses and expands online gambling platforms just to earn revenue for public spending—spending that often becomes a tool for political power,” he preached on July 13. Referring to the parable of the Good Samaritan, he added, “The Word opens our eyes to see the hidden victims on these digital highways.”

The prelate’s homily followed the publication of a CBCP statement on online gambling.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

