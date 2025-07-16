Catholic World News

Vietnamese prelate welcomes nation’s abolition of death penalty for 8 crimes

July 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Nguyen Dec Cuong of Thanh Hóa, president of the Justice and Peace Commission of the Episcopal Conference of Vietnam, has issued a statement welcoming the nation’s abolition of the death penalty for eight crimes.

“The decision marks an encouraging step forward in legal awareness, in line with the spirit of international treaties,” as well as progress toward “a modern constitutional state, in which life is protected, human dignity is respected, and opportunities for rehabilitation are open,” the prelate said.

He added that the Church “consistently supports the right to life as a fundamental and inviolable human right” and considers the death penalty inadmissible, “because it attacks the inviolability and dignity of the person.”

The Southeast Asian Communist nation of 105.8 million (map) is 48% Buddhist and 10% Christian, with 12% adhering to ethnic religions.

