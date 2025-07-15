Catholic World News

Pope celebrates Mass for carabinieri at Castel Gandolfo

July 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass on July 15 at the chapel of the police (carabinieri) headquarters in Castel Gandolfo, near the summer papal residence.

The Pontiff praised the “noble and demanding service” of the carabinieri, and encouraged them: “In the face of injustices that wound the social order, do not yield to the temptation to think that evil can prevail.”

The Pope celebrated the Mass in the ad orientem posture, facing the altar of the chapel.

Later in the day the Pope visited a Poor Clare convent in the nearby town of Albano, joining the cloistered nuns in prayer.

