Detroit archbishop joins clergy, laity in procession to ICE office

July 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Edward Weisenburger of Detroit, joined by auxiliary bishops, clergy, and laity, took part in a procession from a parish to the city’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office.

“Today’s Solemn Procession was led by Catholic clergy and women religious, and leaders from our 25 parishes across Metro Detroit—people of deep faith who firmly believe in human dignity for all and the gospel call to ‘Welcome the Stranger,’” stated Strangers No Longer, the group that organized the event.

Sister Rebecca Vonderhaar told fellow marchers that “many of our brothers and sisters and their families have proven their innate goodness. They have been so unjustly treated by raids and mass deportations. Let us know that apathy is never an option, but trust with faith, goodwill and a bit of advocacy will bear fruit.”

