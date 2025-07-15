Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister’ embarks upon visit to India

July 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, has embarked upon a visit to India, now the world’s most populous nation.

The visit’s purpose, according to the Secretariat of State, “is to consolidate and strengthen the bonds of friendship and collaboration between the Holy See and the Republic of India.”

The South Asian nation of 1.4 billion (map) is 73% Hindu, 14% Muslim, 5% Christian, 3% ethnic religionist, and 2% Sikh.

