Pope gives paten, chalice to Castel Gandolfo priest

July 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his July 13 Mass in the Pontifical Parish of St. Thomas of Villanova (CWN coverage), Pope Leo XIV gave a paten and a chalice to Castel Gandolfo’s parish priest.

“I would like to present a small gift to the parish priest of this pontifical parish, in memory of our celebration today,” Pope Leo said. “The paten and chalice with which we celebrate the Eucharist are instruments of communion, and they can be an invitation to all of us to live in communion, and truly to promote this fraternity, this communion that we live in Jesus Christ.”

