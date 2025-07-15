Catholic World News

Spanish bishop laments violent clashes with migrants

July 15, 2025

Bishop José Manuel Lorca Planes of Cartagena, Spain, issued a statement following violence in Torre-Pacheco, a town of 35,000.

The Reuters news agency reported that “violent clashes erupted between far-right groups, local residents and North African migrants” after “an attack on an elderly man by unknown assailants.”

“We listen with concern to the news reaching us from Torre Pacheco, because it all speaks of violence, and we know that violence never solves anything or provides a solution,” the prelate said. “On the contrary, it creates unrest, especially in a town that has always been known for providing jobs, for coexistence, and for integration.”

The prelate called on the residents of Torre-Pacheco “to live as Christians, always seeking peace ... Since conflicts help no one, I ask the Lord to grant us all the strength to be witnesses of peace and love, and that we may also be witnesses of forgiveness.”

