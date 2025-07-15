Catholic World News

Gaza parish priest speaks of dwindling food supplies

July 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Gabriel Romanelli, parish priest of Gaza’s sole parish, spoke with Vatican News about dwindling food supplies, rare impromptu gardens, and exorbitant prices when food is available for sale.

“The aid we had stored during the [Jan.-March] truce allowed us to sustain ourselves for the past few months,” he said. “But after Israel halted humanitarian aid on March 3, nothing else has arrived. Since then, we’ve had to keep what remains for ourselves—and even then, we are rationing it carefully.”

“The only thing that keeps us together and gives us hope is prayer,” he added. “In this situation, the power of prayer is truly great, it is what keeps us united and prevents us from falling into despair.”

