Polish cardinal denounces anti-Semitism, Holocaust denial

July 15, 2025

Cardinal Grzegorz Ryś of Łódź, the chairman of the Polish bishops’ Committee for Dialogue with Judaism, issued a brief statement on anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial.

“I feel obliged to recall that (1) anti-Semitism in any form is, according to the teaching of the Church, a sin and a moral evil; (2) denial of the Holocaust is a lie and puts one on the side of the perpetrators and not of the victims.”

The prelate said that he felt “obliged” to make the statement “in connection with the events of 10 July.” The Jewish Telegraph Agency reported: “In a Polish town where locals burned Jews alive in 1941, new plaques deny complicity with Nazis. On the same day, a far-right lawmaker called the gas chambers in Auschwitz ‘fake.’“

The 1941 event was the Jedwabne pogrom, the subject of a book by a Polish-American history professor at Princeton University. Polish President Bronisław Komorowski apologized for the incident; his successor, President Andrzej Duda, criticized the apology.

