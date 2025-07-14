Catholic World News

Cardinal Turkson questions Ghana’s political leadership

July 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Peter Turkson questioned the political direction of his native Ghana, during a television interview on the country’s First National Day of Prayer.

Cardinal Turkson—once the prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for Integral Human Development, now the chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Social Science—said that after achieving independence, Ghana’s political leaders made the nation’s development its top priority. But in more recent years, he remarked, government officials seemed more interested in maintaining their power and enriching themselves.

The cardinal also questioned whether the African country could maintain political stability while honoring leaders who came to power through coups.

