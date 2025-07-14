Catholic World News

Philippine bishops lament online gambling

July 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines issued a statement on “the moral and social crisis caused by online gambling.”

The prelates described online gambling as “a new plague or virus that destroys individuals, families, and society.” Online gambling, they said, is “no longer a problem for individuals. It is a public health crisis in our society, just like drugs, alcohol, and other types of addiction.”

In their statement, the bishops cited the teaching of the Catechism of the Catholic Church on gambling (n. 2413).

