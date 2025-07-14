Catholic World News

Imitate Christ and show compassion to others, Pope Leo preaches in homily on the Good Samaritan

July 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass in the Pontifical Parish of St. Thomas of Villanova at Castel Gandolfo on July 13 and preached on the parable of the Good Samaritan.

“The parable speaks to us first about God’s way of seeing us, so that we in turn can learn how to see situations and people with his eyes, so full of love and compassion,” Pope Leo preached. “The Good Samaritan is really a figure of Jesus, the eternal Son whom the Father sent into our history precisely because he regarded humanity with compassion and did not walk by.”

The Pope concluded:

Looking without walking by, halting the frantic pace of our lives, allowing the lives of others, whoever they may be, with their needs and troubles, to touch our heart. That is what makes us neighbors to one another, what generates true fraternity and breaks down walls and barriers. In the end, love prevails, and proves more powerful than evil and death.



Dear friends, let us look to Christ, the Good Samaritan. Let us listen again today to his voice. For he says to each of us, “Go and do likewise.”

