Think of God’s plan of salvation, Pope tells 8 religious institutes

July 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received participants in the general chapters of eight religious institutes on July 12 and encouraged them to “think on a large scale, as unique pieces of a plan that exceeds you and involves you beyond your own expectations.”

This plan, Pope Leo explained, is “the plan of salvation with which God wants to bring all of humanity back to himself, as one big family.”

“This is the spirit in which your Institutes were born, and this is the perspective in which to place every effort, so that it may contribute, through small lights, to spreading over the whole earth the light of Christ, which never dims,” the Pope added.

