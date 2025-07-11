Catholic World News

Attack on seminary in Nigeria

July 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Gunmen stormed a seminary in Nigeria on July 10, Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) reports. A security guard was killed and three seminarians were kidnapped.

The attack on Immaculate Conception Seminary, in the Auchi diocese, took place Thursday evening. The students who escaped the kidnappers were taken to another location. Bishop Gabriel Duna of Auchi asked all priests of the diocese to celebrate Mass and lead the Rosary for the abducted seminarians and for the security of the Church.

