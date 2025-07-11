Catholic World News

12 new accusations lodged against Abbé Pierre

July 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: This year, a dozen new abuse allegations have been lodged against the famed French priest Abbé Pierre (1912-2007)—bringing the total number of allegations to 45.

Ordained to the priesthood in 1938, Abbé Pierre took part in the French resistance against the Nazis during World War II and was a member of the French parliament from 1945 to 1951. Known for his ministry to the poor and homeless, he became a beloved figure in France; he was also a critic of Catholic teaching on sexual morality. The Paris prosecutor’s office, citing the statute of limitations, has declined to investigate allegations against him.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

