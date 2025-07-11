Catholic World News

New Missouri law forbids public colleges from discriminating against religious groups

July 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The State of Missouri has enacted legislation forbidding public colleges from taking “any adverse action against a belief-based student association ... on the basis of such association’s viewpoint,” or “based on such association’s requirement that the association’s leaders be committed to furthering the association’s mission.”

The new law will prevent Missouri public universities from following in the footsteps of colleges that have taken action against Catholic and other Christian organizations on the basis of alleged discrimination.

Missouri also enacted legislation permitting public schools to have volunteer chaplains.

