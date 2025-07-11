Catholic World News

USCCB summarizes migration provisions of new federal budget legislation

July 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Office of Policy and Advocacy of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Migration and Refugee Services has published a summary of migration-related provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The seven-page document, dated July 9, notes that “the legislation covers a broad range of issues, including several provisions that will directly impact the US immigration system, noncitizens, and mixed status families.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

