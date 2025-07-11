Catholic World News

For 1st time in his pontificate, Pope Leo establishes new diocese

July 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV established the Diocese of Kapsabet, Kenya, on July 10, carving it from the territory of the Diocese of Eldoret. The new diocese has 314,000 Catholics, 36 parishes, and 52 priests; the Eldoret diocese, following the loss of territory to the new diocese, now has 581,000 Catholics, 65 parishes, and 112 priests.

It is the first such action taken by Pope Leo XIV. In 2024, Pope Francis established eight new dioceses; he also merged two Welsh dioceses into one. Earlier in 2025, Pope Francis established four dioceses from larger dioceses.

