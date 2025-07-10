Catholic World News

Pope encourages Latin American catechists to evangelize

July 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, has sent a telegram in the Holy Father’s name to the president of the Sociedad de Catequetas Latinoamericanos (Society of Latin American Catechists) on the occasion of a conference in Paraguay.

Citing the Catechism of the Catholic Church (426-429), the Pontiff encouraged the catechists “to renew, from this loving knowledge of Christ, the wish to proclaim Him, to ‘evangelize,’ and to bring to others the ‘yes’ of faith in him, [and] to manifest his living presence.”

