Catholic World News

French archbishop names convicted rapist as chancellor

July 09, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Guy Andre Marie de Kerimel of Toulouse has named Father Dominique Spina—a priest whose ministry has been restricted following a criminal conviction on a rape charge—as chancellor of the archdiocese.

Father Spina was sentenced to a five-year prison term after his 2006 conviction for raping a teenage boy.

Archbishop Kerimel said that because Father Spina “no longer exercises any pastoral responsibility,” he had “taken the side of mercy” by giving him a chancery assignment.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!