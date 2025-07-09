Catholic World News

Pope celebrates ‘Mass for the Care of Creation,’ cites urgency

July 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV celebrated the “Mass for the Care of Creation” at the papal summer residence in Castel Gandolfo, using the new “formulary”—a collection of special prayers—approved for the Roman Missal.

In his homily the Pontiff underlined the urgency of addressing climate change, and asked for prayers “for the conversion of many people, both inside and outside the Church, who still do not recognize the urgency of caring for our common home.” He said that natural disasters are “often caused, at least in part, by human excess and our way of life.”

