Virginia court halts enforcement of state’s ban on ‘conversion therapy’

July 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Citing state constitutional rights to freedom of religion and freedom of speech, a Virginia court halted enforcement of the state’s 2020 ban on “conversion therapy” for minors.

“This is a major victory for free speech, religious freedom, and parental rights in Virginia,” stated the Founding Freedoms Law Center, which filed the challenge. The law “silenced licensed counselors from speaking the truth about gender and sexuality, and effectively prevented minors from getting the help they and their parents were seeking to resolve unwanted feelings of same-sex attraction or gender confusion.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

