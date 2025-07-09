Catholic World News

‘Take action against Christianophobia,’ Vatican diplomat urges UN Security Council

July 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: During a recent UN Security Council discussion of children in armed conflict, a Vatican diplomat strayed from the topic at hand to plead for international action against the persecution of Christians.

After offering several considerations related to the plight of children in armed conflict, Msgr. Marco Formica said:

The Holy See cannot remain silent in the face of the terrorist attack that took place at the Mar Elias Greek Orthodox Church in Damascus on 22 June 2025, and expresses its profound concern and unequivocal condemnation of the attack. The Holy See calls on this Council to address the persecution of Christians and take action against Christianophobia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

