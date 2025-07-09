Catholic World News

Reacting to new IRS stance, USCCB emphasizes that Church does not endorse, oppose candidates

July 09, 2025

A spokeswoman for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops emphasized that “the Catholic Church maintains its stance of not endorsing or opposing political candidates,” following a new IRS interpretation of the Johnson Amendment.

Named after then-Sen. Lyndon Johnson, the 1954 amendment to the tax code states that churches must “not participate in, or intervene in (including the publishing or distributing of statements), any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for public office.”

Politico reported that in a proposed settlement to a lawsuit challenging the Johnson Amendment on free-speech grounds, the IRS agreed that “religious leaders could endorse political candidates in churches and other religious centers without losing their tax-exempt status,” with the IRS and plaintiffs comparing such endorsements to “family discussion concerning candidates” and agreeing that they “do not run afoul of the Johnson Amendment as properly interpreted.”

In response, Chieko Noguchi, executive director of public affairs of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, stated:

The IRS was addressing a specific case, and it doesn’t change how the Catholic Church engages in public debate. The Church seeks to help Catholics form their conscience in the Gospel so they might discern which candidates and policies would advance the common good. The Catholic Church maintains its stance of not endorsing or opposing political candidates.

