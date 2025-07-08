Catholic World News

Vatican Museums reopen Raphael Rooms after major restoration

July 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The famous Raphael Rooms of the Vatican Museums are being opened to the public, after a ten-year restoration project.

The restoration, using high-tech equipment to analyze the works of the Renaissance master, resulted in several important discoveries about his work and his techniques.

