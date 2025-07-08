Catholic World News

Nigerian governor orders demolition of memorial to church attack victims

July 08, 2025

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: The governor of Nigeria’s Ondo State (map), without explanation, ordered the demolition of a civil memorial to the victims of a 2022 terrorist attack on a Catholic parish.

“The demolition is a violation of our common respect for the dignity of life and the memory we share of our 41 brothers and sisters who were unjustly killed,” Bishop Jude Arogundade of Ondo said in a statement. The “demolition seems to have renewed the pain of everyone who was affected by the attack, and justifiably so.”

Nigeria, a nation of 237 million, is the most populous in Africa and sixth most populous in the world; it is 47% Christian (11% Catholic), 46% Muslim, and 7% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!