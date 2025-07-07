Catholic World News

Illinois town buys Pope’s boyhood home

July 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The village of Dolton, Illinois has purchased the boyhood home of Pope Leo XIV.

The small three-bedroom home in the Chicago suburb—which the Prevost family had sold years ago—was on the market before the papal conclave. But when Cardinal Prevost was elected, the owner pulled the property from the market. Officials of the Village of Dolton reached an agreement to buy the house, saying that it was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to own the former home of the first American Pontiff.

