Vatican issues new guide for implementation of Synod on Synodality

July 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The office of the Synod of Bishops has released a new document, entitled “Pathways for the Implementation Phase of the Synod,” aimed to give “local churches throughout the world a shared framework that will make it easier to walk together.”

The document is offered in preparation for the “ecclesial assembly” scheduled for 2028, which is now described as the “culmination” of the Synod on Synodality. Introducing the document, Cardinal Mario Grech, the secretary-general of the Synod, said that “it is the urgency of this mission that drives us to implement the Synod, a task for which all the baptized share responsibility.”

