Catholic World News

Ukraine revokes citizenship of Orthodox leader

July 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on Orthodox Times

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Ukraine has revoked the citizenship of Metropolitan Onufriy, the head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC).

Government officials said they had discovered that Metropolitan Onufriy acquired Russian citizenship in 2002. The government charged that the UOC leader “maintains ties to the Moscow patriarchate and deliberately opposed the acquisition of canonical independence of the Ukrainian Church from the Moscow Patriarchate, whose representatives openly support Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!