Imitate your foundress and read St. Augustine’s On the Teacher, Pope advises Augustinian sisters

July 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received members of the Suore Agostiniane Serve di Gesù e Maria [Augustinian Sisters, Servants of Jesus and Mary] on July 5 at the conclusion of a provincial chapter. Venerable Maria Teresa Spinelli founded the institute in 1827.

Pope Leo advised the sisters to imitate their foundress, so that they might be “patient in tribulations,” “courageous in the mission,” and “unwavering in the following of Christ.”

The Pope also advised the sisters to “pick up again” and “contemplate” St. Augustine’s De Magistro [On the Teacher. “In this work, Augustine affirms that external teaching must always lead to the encounter with the inner Master, who is Jesus,” the Pontiff said.

